Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 541,573 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.