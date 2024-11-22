Target Hospitality Corp. Posts Investor Presentation, Includes Forward-Looking Statements

On November 22, 2024, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) made a current report filing, disclosing the posting of an investor presentation on its website. The presentation, available at https://investors.targethospitality.com/presentations-and-events/presentations, features statements classified as “forward-looking statements” and is accompanied by a cautionary note regarding such statements.

As per the disclosure under Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure, the information presented in the report shall not be considered “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly specified by reference in such filings.

Heidi D. Lewis, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Target Hospitality Corp., signed the report on behalf of the company on November 22, 2024. The filing outlines the proactive steps taken by the company to communicate with investors through the aforementioned presentation.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to refer to the provided website link for access to the complete investor presentation. Target Hospitality Corp. continues its commitment to transparency and providing pertinent information to its shareholders in a timely manner.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Target Hospitality’s 8K filing here.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

