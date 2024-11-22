Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Earns Neutral Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eyenovia

Eyenovia Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative net margin of 114,639.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,108.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe purchased 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. The trade was a 151.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.