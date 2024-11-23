CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 328 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

