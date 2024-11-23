Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $17.39. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 94,175 shares trading hands.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

