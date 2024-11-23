iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.