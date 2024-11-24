206,515 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

