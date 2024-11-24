Garner Asset Management Corp Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %

Unilever stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

