Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $215.22 and a 1-year high of $282.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

