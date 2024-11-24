Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.98 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

