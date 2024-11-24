Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $17.12 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

