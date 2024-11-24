iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

