Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Round Hill Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 9.5% of Round Hill Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.68 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

