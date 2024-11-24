Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 9,931 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

