260,190 Shares in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 260,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Launch One Acquisition accounts for about 1.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $438,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Launch One Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

