Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 66,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 18,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Acreage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.