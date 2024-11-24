Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.9% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BOKF NA raised its position in AON by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 219,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,164,000 after buying an additional 137,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.45 and a 200 day moving average of $327.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

