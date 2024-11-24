Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 735 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $136.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

