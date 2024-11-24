Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

