Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

