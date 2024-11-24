Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,772 shares during the period. Janus International Group accounts for about 1.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $39,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Janus International Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $44,026,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of JBI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

