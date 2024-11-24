Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

