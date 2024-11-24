Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.3% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

