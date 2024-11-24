Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 750.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,634 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

