Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 109,029 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,029 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

