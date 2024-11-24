Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $45,100,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

