Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $103.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

