Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 14,009 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $15.77 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

