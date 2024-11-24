First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

