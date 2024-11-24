Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.49 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

