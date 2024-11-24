Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,821.07. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

