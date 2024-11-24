Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 185,764 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 2.04% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $26.04 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

