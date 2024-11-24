Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 17,592 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $259,833.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 377,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire Global by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,803 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPIR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

