Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 17,335 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.