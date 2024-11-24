iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

