Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

