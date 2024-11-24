Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 217,657 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

