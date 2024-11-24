QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $138,436.35 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,876.69. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
