QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $138,436.35 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,876.69. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.