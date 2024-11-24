Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $479,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $13,580,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rollins by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

