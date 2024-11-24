Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

