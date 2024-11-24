PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Up 40.9% – Time to Buy?

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 40.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United States, Norway, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. The company offers Power Generation 5, a system that is used for integration with the customized output to a certain power and voltage target; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system that operates low inlet pressures for various renewable fuels; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output and robust construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.