Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,571 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

