Bank of Hawaii Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APD opened at $331.83 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.63 and its 200 day moving average is $283.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.