iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

