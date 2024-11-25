Bank of Hawaii Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 128.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

