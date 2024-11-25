Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 269,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,218,000 after purchasing an additional 602,440 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TELUS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELUS by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 75,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.