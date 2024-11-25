Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 47,763 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

