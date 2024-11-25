Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,549,271,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $877,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

