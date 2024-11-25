Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the period. Douglas Elliman accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 250.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of DOUG opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

