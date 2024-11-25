Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.40.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

